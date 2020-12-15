UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Needs Time to Respond to Russia's Proposal on UNSC Permanent Members' Summit - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Moscow understands that it will take time for the United States to respond to Russia's proposal for a summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council and is patient enough to wait for Washington's reaction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We conveyed to our partners in the 'five' the views of the Russian side on how to form the concept of the summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council proposed by President [Vladimir] Putin.

We have already received some feedback, which is positive. A couple of other capitals are still studying our proposal," Lavrov said.

"Of course, we understand that it will take some time in Washington to react, and we have patience to wait for such a reaction," the Russian minister stressed.

In June, Putin proposed to organize a meeting of the leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the US, China, France, the UK).

