US Needs to Act on UN Khashoggi Murder Report, Punish Saudi Leaders - Journalist Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States has a moral obligation to follow recommendations of a UN report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by launching a probe into the incident and considering sanctions against Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US government and UN member states have a moral duty to implement its [UN report] recommendations," the release said. "Failure to do so sends the message that journalists can be murdered with impunity."

A report by UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard earlier on Wednesday called on the FBI to investigate bin Salman's role in the October 2018 killing of the Washington Post journalist to determine whether the de facto Saudi ruler should be punished under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The act allows the US to sanction corrupt government officials for abuses anywhere in the world.

CPJ also said the US and UN have all the necessary tools to investigate the crown prince and other senior Saudi officials for Khashoggi's murder.

The UN has said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres needs a mandate from the Security Council to launch a probe.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied any involvement by the royal family.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has accepted Saudi Arabia's claim that the crown prince was not aware of what Riyadh has called a rogue operation.