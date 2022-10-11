US Needs to 'Continue to Re-Evaluate' Relationship With Saudi Arabia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The United States needs to re-evaluate its relationship with Saudi Arabia after the kingdom backed the OPEC+ group's decision to reduce oil production, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told CNN on Tuesday.

"I think the president's been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to re-evaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit, and certainly in light of the OPEC decision, I think that's where he is.

And he's willing to work with Congress to think through what that relationship ought to look like going forward," Kirby said when asked for his reaction to Democrats' calls to freeze weapons sales to Saudi Arabia.

The top ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, and other leading Democrats have called for halting weapons sales to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh's decision to back OPEC+ cuts to oil production.