US Needs to Deal With Russia, China Across World as Part of Global Competition - Esper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The United States needs to deal with Russia and China in any part of the world as the global competition between powers is underway, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said.

"China and Russia are another part of the globe and we need to be able to deal with them," Esper said on late Wednesday at the conference organized by Daniel K.

Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, adding that the competition between the powers takes place in different regions of the world.