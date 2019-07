(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The United State must develop its own intermediate range missiles to counter Russia and China , Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during his nomination hearing on Tuesday.

"We need to develop intermediate range missiles" to counter China and Russia, Esper told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.