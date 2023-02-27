UrduPoint.com

US Needs To Have Military Communication With China To Avoid Escalation - White House

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 06:10 AM

US Needs to Have Military Communication With China to Avoid Escalation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States believes that it is important to maintain military communication channels with China to ensure stability, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"Well, we have said repeatedly that we need to have military communications channels to avoid escalation, to avoid surprise, to avoid mistake and it is unfortunate that the Chinese Defense Ministry has declined to take calls from the U.S. secretary of defense (Lloyd Austin)," Sullivan said during an interview on NBC news' "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

He specified that high-level contacts are maintained with China and recalled that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference last weekend.

"So, it is not that all lines of communication are cut - are shut off but rather, that we do not have the military-to-military exchanges that we think are necessary to ensure stability," Sullivan said.

Earlier this week, Austin told CNN that he had not spoken to his Chinese counterpart for a "couple of months" and hoped that Wei Fenghe scheduled a phone call.

In early February, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said China had declined a US request to hold a call between Austin and Wei after the US military downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace. China maintains that the civilian airship was conducting scientific research.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Munich Austin United States February Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

8 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

9 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

10 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

11 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.