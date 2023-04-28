UrduPoint.com

US Needs To Have Will To Complete Talks To Resume Nuclear Deal - Iran's Envoy To Vienna

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 11:40 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The final steps in the negotiations to resume the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can be taken without preconditions, the US needs to have the will and strength to complete these talks, Permanent Representative of Iran to International Organizations in Vienna Mohsen Naziri Asl said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Without any preconditions and through the good will and determination of all parties, and within the framework of the negotiations held until now, the final steps of the talks can be taken. The U.S. needs to have the will and strength to conclude the lengthy talks. Iran continuously expressed its readiness to continue negotiations until the conclusion of the agreement," the diplomat said.

