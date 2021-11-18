(@FahadShabbir)

Washington should understand that Kiev is just waiting for a provocation against Russia, which will inevitably entail the latter's response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Washington should understand that Kiev is just waiting for a provocation against Russia, which will inevitably entail the latter's response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"These adults cannot fail to understand that there are many people holding highest positions in Ukraine, who are just waiting for the West to make such a provocation, which will inevitably entail our response.

This should be understood very clearly in all Western capitals, above all in Washington, because without Washington, no one will say a word there, and will not lift a finger," Lavrov told reporters after the expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry board with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.