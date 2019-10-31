US Needs to Lay Out Proposals on Nuclear Arms Reduction - Russian Lawmaker

The United States needs to lay out its proposals about adding more weapons to the arms reduction list and discuss them with Russia, the head of the Russian parliamentary committee on foreign affairs said on Thursday

The US president's nominee to be the next ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said at a Senate hearing on Wednesday that Washington wanted to engage Russia on that topic.

"All proposals should be formulated officially and announced at the expert level. The work we have done so far, proposing safeguards for strategic stability, proves this process shouldn't be rushed," Konstantin Kosachev told reporters.

The US-Russia New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is set to expire in February 2021. The senior Russian legislator said there were options to extend the landmark agreement but claimed it was too early to talk about conditions for that.