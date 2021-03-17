US Needs to Protect Detained Immigrants From 'Abuse, Cruelty' - Legal Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A campaign to address allegations of abuses suffered by detained migrants targeted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with a demand for reforms at immigrant detention centers in the United States, the American Civil Liberties (ACLU) said on Wednesday.

"The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on Secretary Mayorkas to outline policy reforms to protect the rights, health, and safety of immigrants and their families - particularly by addressing abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP)," the advocacy group said in a press release.

The release preceded Mayorkas' Wednesday morning testimony before the US House Homeland Security Committee.

"Secretary Mayorkas inherited a legacy of abuse, cruelty, and dysfunction," the release said. "While the Biden administration has begun to unwind some of the most noxious elements of [former President Donald] Trump's policies, far too many people continue to be unjustly deported, separated from their loved ones, or detained in horrific conditions.

The ACLU missive sought "immediate steps" to reunite families separated by the border officials, an end to the enlistment of local police departments to enforce immigration laws and the closure of detention centers with a record of rights abuses.

Border police encountered more than 100,000 migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico in February alone, a surge that critics blame on Biden's decision to reverse many border control measures imposed during the previous administration.

The Biden administration claims its policies are based on a need to treat migrants humanely.

On Tuesday, the ACLU called on the administration to end the use of private prisons to hold detained migrants, claiming the existing policy promotes abuse.