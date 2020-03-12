US Needs to Protect Prison Population From Coronavirus - Advocacy Group

Authorities in the United States need to protect millions of inmates in US prisons from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), possibly with supervised release of prisoners at risk of serious complications should they contract the disease, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Authorities in the United States need to protect millions of inmates in US prisons from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), possibly with supervised release of prisoners at risk of serious complications should they contract the disease, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Thursday.

"People in prisons, jails and immigration detention centers are not free to leave. They are in institutions that have often been found to provide inadequate health care even under normal circumstances," the release said.

Moreover, prison, jail and immigration detention center populations also include people with serious chronic health conditions, making them more vulnerable to novel coronavirus infection, the release added.

Human Rights Watch recommended that prisons consider reducing their populations through supervised release or other measures for individuals at high risk of suffering serious effects from the virus, such as older people and people with underlying health conditions.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics estimates that 2.3 million people are incarcerated in Federal, state and local prisons in the United States.