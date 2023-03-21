The United States needs to respond to North Korea's concerns with real actions and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue, Russia and China said in a joint statement on Tuesday

"The US side must respond with real action to the legitimate and rational concerns of the North Korean side and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue.

" the statement, published by the Kremlin, said.

According to the statement, Russia and China express concern over the situation on the Korean Peninsula and call on all parties to exercise restraint.