US Needs to Settle Its Outstanding Issues Before Engaging in 'Export of Democracy'- Moscow

The United States needs to settle its outstanding issues and overcome a split in the society before engaging in the "export of democracy," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, commenting on the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by US President Joe Biden from December 9-10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United States needs to settle its outstanding issues and overcome a split in the society before engaging in the "export of democracy," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, commenting on the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by US President Joe Biden from December 9-10.

"Before engaging in the 'export of democracy,' we call on our North American partners to first settle unresolved problems at home, try to overcome the deepening division in society over ethics, values, vision of our past and future," the ministry said in a statement.

Attempting to try on the role of a "global democratic leader," the US has long been the global leader in terms of the number of prisoners in prisons � more than 2 million people.

Additionally, lobbying in the United States is actually a legalized form of corruption, the statement added.