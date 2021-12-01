UrduPoint.com

US Needs To Settle Its Outstanding Issues Before Engaging In 'Export Of Democracy'- Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:51 PM

US Needs to Settle Its Outstanding Issues Before Engaging in 'Export of Democracy'- Moscow

The United States needs to settle its outstanding issues and overcome a split in the society before engaging in the "export of democracy," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, commenting on the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by US President Joe Biden from December 9-10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United States needs to settle its outstanding issues and overcome a split in the society before engaging in the "export of democracy," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, commenting on the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by US President Joe Biden from December 9-10.

"Before engaging in the 'export of democracy,' we call on our North American partners to first settle unresolved problems at home, try to overcome the deepening division in society over ethics, values, vision of our past and future," the ministry said in a statement.

Attempting to try on the role of a "global democratic leader," the US has long been the global leader in terms of the number of prisoners in prisons � more than 2 million people.

Additionally, lobbying in the United States is actually a legalized form of corruption, the statement added.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Democracy Split United States Turkish Lira December From Million

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Mediate in 'Normandy Format' - Lav ..

Russia Ready to Mediate in 'Normandy Format' - Lavrov

29 seconds ago
 Japan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump Fr ..

Japan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Near Residenti ..

32 seconds ago
 Iran to Continue JCPOA Talks as Long as Necessary ..

Iran to Continue JCPOA Talks as Long as Necessary - Reports

35 seconds ago
 Funding for Ukrainian Defense Sector to Be Over $1 ..

Funding for Ukrainian Defense Sector to Be Over $11.7 Bln in 2022 - Zelenskyy

4 minutes ago
 China Postpones Figure Skating Championship Over R ..

China Postpones Figure Skating Championship Over Rise in COVID-19 Incidence

4 minutes ago
 Moscow to Continue to Press Washington to Abandon ..

Moscow to Continue to Press Washington to Abandon Escalating Tensions - Russia's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.