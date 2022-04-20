US Needs to Stop Using Ukraine Crisis Against China - Chinese Defense Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The United States should stop using the Ukrainian crisis to hurt China's image, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on Wednesday.

"China demands that the United States stop military provocations at sea and not use the Ukrainian issue to hurt, frame, threaten and pressure China," Wei said, as quoted by the Chinese Defense Ministry in it's WeChat's account.