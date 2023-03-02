US Needs to Work With China on Nuclear Threats as Beijing Arsenal Grows - White House

The United States needs to engage with China to diminish existing nuclear threats and to find ways to invite Beijing to make meaningful contributions as its arsenal continues to grow, White House Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said on Thursday

"Yes, of course, we need to invest China in work to diminish these threats, especially given their growing arsenal, the production of fissile material, and their deployment of civil nuclear power at scale. We need to find ways to do so with them (Chinese) and invite them to make meaningful contributions," Sherwood-Randall said during a panel discussion at the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

On Monday, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said the United States seeks to engage China on nuclear risk reduction mechanisms, including improved crisis communications and information sharing for the period of intensified competition between the world's two biggest economies.

Earlier in February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a position paper on the Ukraine conflict that it is necessary to counter the use and the threat of nuclear weapons.