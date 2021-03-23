UrduPoint.com
US Needs To Work With Russia On Strategic Stability But Stand Against 'Aggression -Blinken

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:51 PM

US Needs to Work With Russia on Strategic Stability but Stand Against 'Aggression -Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The United States needs to work with Russia when it advances the US' interests, including strategic stability issues such as the extension of New START treaty, but stand against Moscow's "aggression" and moves that undermine NATO, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"We are very clear-eyed.

We'll work with Russia when it advances our interests, and one of those is strategic stability and we've already demonstrated that with the extension of the New START agreement. On the other hand, we will stand resolutely against Russian 'aggression' and other actions that try to undermine our alliance," Blinken said during a moderated conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

