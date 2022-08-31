UrduPoint.com

US Negotiating Cybercrime Treaty To Help Countries Facing Serious Threats - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The United States is negotiating a Cybercrime Treaty to provide countries additional tools to address significant crimes in the cyber arena, US Lead Coordinator Deborah McCarthy said.

"We're looking at this treaty as an opportunity to promote modern electronic evidence, frameworks and cooperation mechanisms for all serious crimes," McCarty said during a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

The Negotiation Committee is currently holding the third round of discussions, focusing on areas that states consider to be key elements of concern, including international cooperation, technical assistance and prevention, she said.

McCarthy emphasized that the United States wants to achieve a consensus-based agreement focusing on critical elements such as definitions of certain cyber-dependent crimes and procedures for cooperation for technical assistance for countries that are fighting cyber crimes.

A United Nations-backed committee of international experts and officials initiated discussions a new Cybercrime Treaty earlier this year.

