US Negotiating Release Of American Detainees In Iran Separately From JCPOA - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Negotiating Release of American Detainees in Iran Separately from JCPOA - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The US is engaging in active and indirect talks with Iran regarding the release of Americans who have been detained in the country separately from the negotiations related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"It is indirect but active discussions taking place to this end, seeing the release of the Americans who have been unjustly detained, deprived of their freedom for far too long now. We are treating the issue of detainees independently from discussions of the JCPOA," Price said during a press briefing.

There are currently four US nationals in Iranian detention.

