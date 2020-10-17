UrduPoint.com
US Negotiator Accuses Russia Of 'Backtracking' On Nuclear Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Negotiator Accuses Russia of 'Backtracking' on Nuclear Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea on Friday called it a disappointment that Russia "backtracked" on the American proposal to conclude an agreement that would cover all nuclear warheads.

"The United States made every effort.

It is disappointing that the Russian Federation backtracked on an agreement covering all nuclear warheads for the first time. This would have been an historic deal, good for the US, Russia, and the world," Billingslea tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, the US rejected Russia's proposal to unconditionally extend New START for one year.

