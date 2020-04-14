US Negotiators Visit Pakistan After Talks With Taliban - US Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

US special representative for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and top US commander in Afghanistan Austin Miller traveled to Islamabad on Tuesday, the US embassy said

The top US negotiators went to the Pakistani capital after meeting with Taliban delegates in Doha on Monday in a bid to revive stalling talks between the Afghan government and the militants.

"In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad and General Miller discussed the United States' ongoing efforts for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan," the US diplomatic mission to Pakistan said.

Pakistani military leaders reaffirmed their support for US efforts to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan and renewed their commitment to do what it takes to advance the political process in the neighbor country.