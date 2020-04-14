UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Negotiators Visit Pakistan After Talks With Taliban - US Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:41 PM

US Negotiators Visit Pakistan After Talks With Taliban - US Embassy

US special representative for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and top US commander in Afghanistan Austin Miller traveled to Islamabad on Tuesday, the US embassy said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) US special representative for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and top US commander in Afghanistan Austin Miller traveled to Islamabad on Tuesday, the US embassy said.

The top US negotiators went to the Pakistani capital after meeting with Taliban delegates in Doha on Monday in a bid to revive stalling talks between the Afghan government and the militants.

"In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad and General Miller discussed the United States' ongoing efforts for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan," the US diplomatic mission to Pakistan said.

Pakistani military leaders reaffirmed their support for US efforts to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan and renewed their commitment to do what it takes to advance the political process in the neighbor country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Islamabad Militants Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Doha Austin United States Government Top

Recent Stories

Sindh govt should clear its position on extension ..

5 minutes ago

Gang busted, seven stolen vehicles recovered

5 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority extends tax period for excis ..

46 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 9 new COVID-19 patients

5 minutes ago

OGDCL handover PPE to healthcare community in dist ..

9 minutes ago

7 BISP cash centres purposes for NA 53

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.