US Neighbors Request Vaccines, But Vaccinating Americans Remains Priority - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United States has received requests from Canada and Mexico for help in obtaining additional coronavirus vaccine doses, but the US government's priority remains vaccinating Americans, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference.

"We have received requests from Mexico and Canada and are considering those requests carefully," Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. "I don't have any update for you on whether they will be granted and a timeline for that."

Psaki emphasized that vaccinating Americans remains the Biden administration's top priority, but added that the White House understands the significance of global mass vaccination in bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prioritize domestic distribution of vaccines over their shipments to other countries. Some states had expressed hope that new US President Joe Biden would reverse that decision. However, the Biden administration has committed to vaccinating the American public before offering help other nations with their immunization regimes.