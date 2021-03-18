UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Neighbors Request Vaccines, But Vaccinating Americans Remains Priority - White House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Neighbors Request Vaccines, But Vaccinating Americans Remains Priority - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United States has received requests from Canada and Mexico for help in obtaining additional coronavirus vaccine doses, but the US government's priority remains vaccinating Americans, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference.

"We have received requests from Mexico and Canada and are considering those requests carefully," Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. "I don't have any update for you on whether they will be granted and a timeline for that."

Psaki emphasized that vaccinating Americans remains the Biden administration's top priority, but added that the White House understands the significance of global mass vaccination in bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prioritize domestic distribution of vaccines over their shipments to other countries. Some states had expressed hope that new US President Joe Biden would reverse that decision. However, the Biden administration has committed to vaccinating the American public before offering help other nations with their immunization regimes.

Related Topics

Canada White House Trump United States Mexico From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

3 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

4 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

4 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

4 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

4 hours ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.