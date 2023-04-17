US Never Gave Up Attempts to Conduct Intelligence Activities in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States has never gave up on the idea to conduct intelligence activities in Russia, and Moscow confronts it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The United States has never abandoned work and attempts to conduct intelligence activities with us. This meets with appropriate opposition from our side, and in this case, our special services are doing their job," Peskov told reporters.