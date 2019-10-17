UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Never Refuted Whelan's Espionage Charges In Working Contacts With Russia - Moscow

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

US officials have never refuted accusations against espionage-charged US national Paul Whelan during their working contacts with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) US officials have never refuted accusations against espionage-charged US national Paul Whelan during their working contacts with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The fact of Whelan's spying activities has been properly documented, and, remarkably, it has never been refuted by US officials during our working contacts," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Paul Whelan, a former US marine, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 on espionage charges. According to information provided to the Russian court, he had regularly visited Russia since 2007.

Whelan, who also holds UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, has denied the espionage charges against him and has insisted he arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he faces a sentence from 10 to 20 years in prison.

