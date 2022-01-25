US Never Ruled Out Providing Assistance to Ukraine if Situation Escalates - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States has never ruled out the option of providing additional military assistance to Ukraine if the conflict with Russia escalates, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We have always said we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank and those conversations and discussions have certainly been part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts for several weeks. In fact, we have never ruled out the option of providing assistance or additional assistance in advance of an invasion," Psaki said when asked whether President Joe Biden has made a final decision about deploying more US troops to Eastern Europe.