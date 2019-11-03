US New Concept in Southeast Asia Could Weaken ASEAN, Russian Prime Minister Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Washington's recent efforts to increase US influence in Southeast Asia by promoting its concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific region are against the core principles of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says.

"Recently, we have been witnessing attempts by the US to strengthen its influence in Southeast Asia, including through the promotion of the concept of a 'free and open Indo-Pacific region (IPR).' According to their plans, this strategy should replace the usual format of Asia Pacific cooperation. We stand for maintaining the effective system of intergovernmental relations, which has formed on the basis of ASEAN," Medvedev said in an interview with the Bangkok Post newspaper.

The prime minister stressed that the IPR initiative is against the founding principles of ASEAN, such as non-alignment, and that ASEAN members have expressed strong support for the creation of an all-inclusive space and economic cooperation.

"In this regard, we consider the American initiative a serious challenge for the ASEAN countries, since it can weaken the association's positions and deprive it of its status as a key player in resolving regional security issues," Medvedev emphasized.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the 2019 ASEAN business and Investment Summit. Medvedev is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.