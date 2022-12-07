UrduPoint.com

US' New Defense Bill For 2023 Approves Full Funding For B-21 Bombers Production Program

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, agreed upon by the US Congress, approves funding for the production of new generation nuclear-capable B-21 Raider stealth bomber aircraft, the Senate Committee on Armed Services said.

"Requires a senior Air Force official to monitor the industrial base for the production of the B-21 bomber and Sentinel ICBM program," the committee said in a press release to the NDAA late on Tuesday.

The requested level of funding for the B-21 program was approved by Congress lawmakers in full and amounted to $1.7 billion.

The presentation of the new B-21 bombers was held at the US Air Force Plant in the city of Palmdale in California in the presence of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on December 2.

According to Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder, the B-21 Raider will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers, becoming the backbone of the US air force's bomber fleet.

