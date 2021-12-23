US New Home Prices Hit Record High Above $416,000 in November - Census Bureau

The selling price for a new residence in the United States hit record highs above $416,000 in November, according to data from the Census Bureau on Thursday that showed no let up in the rise of home prices as inflation grew at its fastest pace in four decades

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The selling price for a new residence in the United States hit record highs above $416,000 in November, according to data from the Census Bureau on Thursday that showed no let up in the rise of home prices as inflation grew at its fastest pace in four decades.

"The median sales price of new houses sold in November 2021 was $416,900," the Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department, said in a statement. "The average sales price was $481,700."

The previous high was seen in October when the median selling price for a new home stood at $407,700.

Sales of new homes on their own were at 744,000 in November, up 12.4% above the revised October rate of 662,000 but 14% below the November 2020 estimate of 865,000, the statement said.

Dire housing shortages in the United States since the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and last year's coronavirus outbreak have led to a scramble among first-time home buyers, triggering record high prices.

To compound the problem, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by as many as three times next year to curb inflation growing at its fastest pace in four decades. The Federal Reserve closely watched inflation barometer - the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index - grew by 5.7% in the year to November, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. Historical data showed it was the largest annual growth in the index in 39 years.

Sales of existing homes in the United States - the other major half of the residential property market - rose for a third straight month in November as buyers rushed to beat impending rate hikes by the Fed that would make mortgages cost more, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.