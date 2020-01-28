U.S. new home sales decrease in December 2019

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Sales of new single-family houses in December 2019 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000, which is 0.4 percent below the revised November rate, according to estimates released jointly Monday by the U.S

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Sales of new single-family houses in December 2019 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000, which is 0.4 percent below the revised November rate, according to estimates released jointly Monday by the U.S.

Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.This is the third monthly drop in a row, indicating a cooling off in the residential housing market in the fourth quarter last year.

The data also showed that an estimated 681,000 new homes were sold in 2019, which is 10.3 percent above the 2018 figure of 617,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2019 was 331,400 U.S. Dollars, and the average sales price was 384,500 dollars.

Meanwhile, a new survey from the National Association of Realtors showed that 84 percent of respondents reported that home prices "remained constant or rose" in December 2019 compared to levels one year ago.

The REALTORS Confidence Index Six-Month Outlook Current Conditions registered at 71 for detached single-family, 58 for townhome, and 55 for condominium properties, the survey showed. An index above 50 indicates market conditions are expected to improve.

