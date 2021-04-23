US New Home Sales Increase 21% in March to Highest Level in 15 Years - Commerce Dept.

Sales of new homes in the United States jumped 21 percent in March to more than 1.02 million units, the highest in 15 years, the Commerce Department on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Sales of new homes in the United States jumped 21 percent in March to more than 1.02 million units, the highest in 15 years, the Commerce Department on Friday.

"Sales of new single-family houses in March 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,021,000," the Census Bureau, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a statement. "This is 20.7 percent above the revised February rate of 846,000 and is 66.8 percent above the March 2020 estimate of 612,000."

A study of historical Commerce Department data also showed that the number of homes sold in March and awaiting the start of construction increased to the highest level since September 2006.

Economists polled by US media had expected the sales of just around 885,000 units for March.

The housing market, along with consumer sentiment, are the twin pillars of the US economy.

A rash of US economic data in March, from consumer spending to inflation and homebuilding and house prices, have exceeded forecasts, fueling hopes for faster-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Existing homes in the United States were offered at record high prices of $330,000 and above each in March, the US National Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

New homebuilding grew by 19 percent more in March than in February and was 37 percent higher from a year ago, the Commerce Department said last week in data that showed a surge in residential construction despite higher costs and backlogs of customers awaiting their homes.

The US economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2020 due to the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, after a 2.2 percent growth in 2019. For 2021, the Federal Reserve has forecast a growth of 6.5 percent.