Open Menu

US New Home Sales Jump Unexpectedly To Highest Rate In Over A Year

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 10:19 PM

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

New home sales in the United States surged unexpectedly in May, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, reaching the highest rate in over a year despite efforts to cool the economy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :New home sales in the United States surged unexpectedly in May, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, reaching the highest rate in over a year despite efforts to cool the economy.

Sales of new properties have been rising in recent months, with a lack of inventory elsewhere pushing buyers into the market.

May sales of new single-family houses jumped 12.2 percent over the previous month -- to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000 -- the Commerce Department said in a statement.

That defied expectations of a decline, and is markedly higher than April's revised rate of 680,000.

Compared with the same period a year ago, new home sales in May were 20 percent higher.

The median price of new homes sold also picked up to $416,300 in May, the Commerce Department added.

While monthly data can be volatile, sales of new homes have been higher on average in the second quarter than in the first, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.

Although higher mortgage rates have been a "headwind for buyers," borrowing costs have come down from peaks, she added. With inventory of existing homes still tight, demand seems to be moving towards the sales of new properties.

"The existing home market is effectively frozen until mortgage rates drop considerably," said Ian Shepherdson and Kieran Clancy of Pantheon Macroeconomics in a recent report.

A fall in rates would enable potential sellers to take action without incurring a massive increase in mortgage payments, the report added.

"Once that happens, existing home inventory will spike from its currently depressed level, sales volumes will rise, and prices will fall," the Pantheon economists said.

But the timing of this development remains uncertain.

The market for existing homes makes up the vast majority of the US market.

Related Topics

Same Price United States April May Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

6 minutes ago
 UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

6 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

6 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

6 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

34 seconds ago
Southern US swelters in brutal heat wave

Southern US swelters in brutal heat wave

38 seconds ago
 Turkish Media Giants End Ties to Reuters Over Cont ..

Turkish Media Giants End Ties to Reuters Over Controversial Report

39 seconds ago
 New Zealand's Prime Minister Praises China's 'Cons ..

New Zealand's Prime Minister Praises China's 'Constructive Role' in Ukraine Cris ..

41 seconds ago
 New York to Purchase Supercomputer in Mission to B ..

New York to Purchase Supercomputer in Mission to Better Understand, Regulate AI ..

3 minutes ago
 Subsidiary of Russia's Yandex Launches Tests of Se ..

Subsidiary of Russia's Yandex Launches Tests of Self-Driving Cars in Belgrade - ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on judicial rem ..

ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World