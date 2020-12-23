UrduPoint.com
US New Home Sales Tumble 11% In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:59 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :New US home sales slumped 11 percent in November compared with revised October figures, according to government data Wednesday, another hit to the economy amid rising coronavirus cases.

Sales of new single-family homes came in at an annual rate of 841,000 last month, seasonally adjusted, a decline from October, but 20.8 percent above November 2019.

Housing has been a bright spot as the US reels from yet another surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. But the November new home figures were far below analyst expectations, and follow disappointing existing home sales data on Tuesday.

