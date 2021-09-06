US' New Jersey to Obtain Emergency Federal Aid After Hurricane Ida - White House

US President Joe Biden declared disaster in the northeastern state of New Jersey hit by Hurricane Ida and ordered for federal funding to support the local recovery efforts, the White House said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden declared disaster in the northeastern state of New Jersey hit by Hurricane Ida and ordered for federal funding to support the local recovery efforts, the White House said.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of New Jersey and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida from September 1 to September 3, 2021," the statement read.

The assistance package will include schemes to support civilians who suffered as a result of the disaster; grants for temporary housing and renovation of affected buildings; funding for the local administrations and NGOs to curb the consequences of the disaster.

The authorities continue to make damage assessments, which may result in making some other counties in the affected area eligible for federal assistance, the statement said.

The deadly rainstorms in the United States' east coast claimed at least 27 lives in New Jersey, according to State Governor Phil Murphy. Biden is expected to visit the area on Tuesday.