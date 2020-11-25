US New Sanctions May Target Russian Defense Ministry, Kremlin-Linked Company - Draft

Russian Defense Ministry, defense industry companies, and one of the unitary enterprises linked to the presidential administration may be targeted by the new US sanctions that are being prepared by Washington, according to the draft list of targeted entities, as seen by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian Defense Ministry, defense industry companies, and one of the unitary enterprises linked to the presidential administration may be targeted by the new US sanctions that are being prepared by Washington, according to the draft list of targeted entities, as seen by Sputnik.

The document, which is being prepared by US President Donald Trump's administration, lists an unnamed unitary enterprise connected to the Kremlin, the defense ministry and one of its offices, as well as the forensics center of the Russian Interior Ministry office in Nizhny Novgorod region.

Earlier this week, the US State Department announced restrictions against Russia's Aviazapchast, Joint Stock Company Elecon and Nilco Group.

The new list is linked to the restrictions that Trump administration may impose on 89 Chinese companies that work with the military. The list may include nearly 30 Russian companies as well.