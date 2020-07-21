UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:03 PM

US, New Zealand to Synchronize Anti-COVID-19 Efforts in Pacific Island States - Pentagon

The United States and New Zealand have agreed to coordinate their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in the Pacific Island Nations, the Pentagon said in a readout after a phone conversation between US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and New Zealand Defense Minister Ron Mark on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The United States and New Zealand have agreed to coordinate their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in the Pacific Island Nations, the Pentagon said in a readout after a phone conversation between US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and New Zealand Defense Minister Ron Mark on Tuesday.

"Secretary Esper and Minister Mark agreed to closely coordinate and synchronize on COVID-19 response efforts in the Pacific Island Countries and throughout the region in concert with other like-minded nations," the readout said.

"Both leaders emphasized the importance of upholding international rules and norms and their commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

More than 3.8 million people around the world have been infected with COVID-19, and at least 610,000 people have died after contracting the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

