US News Organizations, Reporters Can Engage In Crimea Transactions - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States is authorizing US news organizations and their employees to engage in certain transactions in Crimea and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Organizations that are United States persons and individuals who are United States persons regularly employed by a news reporting organization, either as journalists (including photojournalists) or as supporting broadcast or technical personnel, are authorized to engage in the following transactions in the Crimea region of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) or Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) regions of Ukraine," the Treasury Department said.

>