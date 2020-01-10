UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Newspaper Claims To Obtain Video Of Ukrainian Plane Hit Over Iran

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Newspaper Claims to Obtain Video of Ukrainian Plane Hit Over Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) A video that purportedly shows a Ukrainian passenger jet being hit near Tehran's international airport and then exploding as it hit the ground was published on the internet by the New York Times, which said it had verified the images as authentic.

The edited video, released on Thursday, begins with scores of fireballs hitting the ground against the backdrop of a darkened sky before showing a rocket plume streaking across the sky. An apparent collision comes next, quickly by a ground-level explosion that sent a red flash on the horizon.

The video then switches to daytime, showing parts of a fuselage debris scattered across the ground, briefly pausing to show a child's toy - a stuffed horse or unicorn with a rainbow colored tail - before moving on to scenes with first responders amid rows of corpses in body bags.

The US government claims the Boeing 737 jet was downed by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile - apparently by accident - shortly after taking off from Tehran's international airport bound for Ukraine.

All 176 passengers and crew, including 63 Canadians died in the crash, hours after Iran attacked two military bases in Iraq with a barrage of 22 ballistic missiles in retaliation for the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

Related Topics

Accident Internet Ukraine Iran Iraq Died Tehran New York From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

3 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

3 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

3 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

3 hours ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

3 hours ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.