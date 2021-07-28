US Next Generation Missile Interceptor on Schedule to Be Fielded By 2028 - General

The Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) is on schedule to be set up in the state of Alaska by 2028, US Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) is on schedule to be set up in the state of Alaska by 2028, US Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck told reporters on Wednesday.

"The NGI is planning to be fielded in 2028," VanHerck said during a press briefing. "To my knowledge, it is absolutely on schedule at this time."

The general explained that the Missile Defense Agency is also focused on a Long Range Discrimination Radar that is critical for the missile defense capabilities and is on track fielding it.

"They are in stages of moving into their initial capabilities," VanHerck said.

NGI is an advanced interceptor designed to protect the United States against intercontinental ballistic missile attacks.In March, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin received two contracts with a combined value of $1.6 billion to develop designs for the next generation of US missile interceptors through the end of the Fiscal Year 2022.