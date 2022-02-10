US NFL Chooses Munich to Host First-Ever Regular Season Game in Germany in 2022 Season

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Munich has been confirmed as the site to host the first-ever regular-season football game in Germany during the 2022 season, the US National Football League (NFL) announced.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Goodell said the NFL looks forward to staging its first game in Germany at the football club Bayern's stadium in Munich later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the country's Bundesliga.

The initial game in Munich is slated to be one of the NFL's five international games this year, including one in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom - two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a Jacksonville Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium.

Goodell said the stadium in Munich - known as the home of the Bundesliga champions - will host two of the four International Series games over the next four years. The stadium in Frankfurt will also host two games.