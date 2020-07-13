US NFL Team in Washington to Retire Redskins Name - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The US National Football League (NFL) team the Washington Redskins will retire its name a after a number of anti-racism protests across the country, the team said in statement on Monday.

"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the statement said, referring a review launched 10 days ago.

The team's owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design, the statement added.

The team's name and logo have long been a source of controversy, as both are regarded as derogatory or insulting toward Native Americans.

The team began to play in Boston in 1932 as Braves, and changed the name to Redskins a year later.

The death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25 has sparked ongoing protests against police brutality throughout the United States. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians, as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

In the wake of the Floyd killing, the team's major sponsors have expressed willingness to heed calls for a change of name.