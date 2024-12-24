US NGO Believes Missing Journalist Austin Tice 'alive' In Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) US group Hostage Aid Worldwide said Tuesday that it believes journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in 2012, is still alive, though it did not offer concrete information on his whereabouts.
"We have data that Austin is alive till January 2024, but the president of the US said in August that he is alive, and we are sure that he is alive today," Hostage Aid Worldwide's Nizar Zakka said.
"We are trying to be as transparent as possible and to share as much information as possible."
At a press conference in Damascus, Zakka showed an image he said indicated the locations where Tice had been held from November 2017 to February 2024.
Hostage Aid Worldwide says it is working with Tice's family and the US authorities.
Tice, 43, was working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy news, The Washington Post, CBS and other media outlets in Syria.
He went missing near Damascus in August 2012.
The authorities under ousted president Bashar al-Assad never said they had him in custody.
Tice's mother Debra said earlier this month that she had information that her son was alive, while Syria's new leadership said it was searching for him.
Hostage Aid Worldwide also said it believed senior cleric Yohanna Ibrahim, a Syrian-American dual citizen, had been held by Assad's government.
The group did not elaborate on whether it believed Ibrahim was still alive.
"He is a US citizen," Zakka said, adding that Ibrahim "was seen in 2018 in Branch 291" of the security forces.
The senior Aleppo cleric of the Syriac Orthodox Church was kidnapped in April 2013.
Assad's government had claimed that Ibrahim was kidnapped by jihadists.
rh/ser/smw
CBS CORPORATION
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
More Stories From World
-
US NGO believes missing journalist Austin Tice 'alive' in Syria3 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mostly rise after US tech rally13 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks mostly up after US tech rally2 hours ago
-
Exiles from occupied Bakhmut find hope in Christmas celebrations2 hours ago
-
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant2 hours ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets senior UN official about upcoming talks on financing, development2 hours ago
-
Vietnam officials go on trial over Covid-19 flight bribes2 hours ago
-
Morocco to launch 5G network ahead of major football events3 hours ago
-
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant3 hours ago
-
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot3 hours ago
-
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant3 hours ago
-
Japanese FM to visit China3 hours ago