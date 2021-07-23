UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US NGO Proekt Media Including In Russia's List Of Undesired Organizations - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:20 PM

US NGO Proekt Media Including in Russia's List of Undesired Organizations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The work of US non-governmental organization Proekt Media is officially declared as "undesirable" in Russia, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in July, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office recognized the work of Proekt Media in Russia as undesirable.

"On July 23, the Russian Justice Ministry included a foreign non-governmental organization Project Media, Inc. (" Project Media ") (USA) in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

USA Russia July Media

