MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US non-governmental organizations (NGOs), linked to the State Department, allocated additional funds to the Golos movement (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to carry out a special operation to discredit the results of Russia's ongoing parliamentary vote, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's commission for investigating foreign interference, said on Friday.

"I certainly expect attacks on our electoral system and elections to continue. First, our commission has received information that US NGOs linked to the US State Department have allocated additional funds to the Golos foreign agent movement for carrying out a special operation to discredit the results of the elections in the Russian Federation.

We passed this information to the Central Election Commission," Piskarev told reporters.

"A mass campaign not to recognize the elections and to challenge the election results will be launched immediately after the announcement of the vote results," the lawmaker added.