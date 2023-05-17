US, Nigerian Authorities Seek to Bring Attackers on Convoy to Justice - Blinken

UrduPoint.com

Published May 17, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United States will work with the Nigerian authorities to hold accountable the perpetrators of the deadly attack on a US convoy in Anambra, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Unknown assailants yesterday attacked a convoy of two US government vehicles in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, Nigeria," Blinken said in a press release. "We condemn in the strongest terms this attack. We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice."

The convoy was carrying nine Nigerian nationals, which included five employees of the US mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force, who were traveling to visit a US-funded flood response project in Anambra, Blinken said.

Four members of the convoy were killed during the attack and several are still missing, but US mission personnel and the Nigerian authorities are carrying out search efforts, Blinken also said.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, Blinken added.

On Tuesday, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said no Americans were killed or harmed in the attack.

