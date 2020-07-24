US Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Exercises With Indian Naval Forces - Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States and India conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean this week with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group participating in a series of live-fire and air-defense drills, the US Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

The two navies practiced operating together in a live-fire exercise, an air defense exercise (ADEX), flight operations and a farewell passing exercise, the release said.

"During the ADEX, we conducted with the Indian Navy, four of their warships joined Princeton and Sterett to defend each other against simulated threat aircraft and missiles," Princeton's air warfare officer Benjamin Petrisin said in the release.

The Princeton, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser and part of the Nimitz strike group, led the air-defense exercise.

The two navies also conducted flight operations to solidify the capability of landing US helicopters on the Indian ships, and landing Indian helicopters on the US ships, the release added.

The Nimitz strike group deployed to the Indian Ocean following a series of joint exercises with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea.