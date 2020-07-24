UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Exercises With Indian Naval Forces - Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Exercises With Indian Naval Forces - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States and India conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean this week with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group participating in a series of live-fire and air-defense drills, the US Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

The two navies practiced operating together in a live-fire exercise, an air defense exercise (ADEX), flight operations and a farewell passing exercise, the release said.

"During the ADEX, we conducted with the Indian Navy, four of their warships joined Princeton and Sterett to defend each other against simulated threat aircraft and missiles," Princeton's air warfare officer Benjamin Petrisin said in the release.

The Princeton, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser and part of the Nimitz strike group, led the air-defense exercise.

The two navies also conducted flight operations to solidify the capability of landing US helicopters on the Indian ships, and landing Indian helicopters on the US ships, the release added.

The Nimitz strike group deployed to the Indian Ocean following a series of joint exercises with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea.

Related Topics

India China United States

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

4 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

4 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

4 hours ago

Engineering education advancing fast :MAJU Faculty ..

7 minutes ago

Eat chocolate once a week to keep your heart healt ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.