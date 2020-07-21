UrduPoint.com
US Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Participates In Exercises With India In Indian Ocean - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has participated in military exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, the US Navy said in a press release.

"The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), participated in cooperative exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean commencing July 20," the release said on Monday.

The US and Indian naval forces carried out air defense exercises, including other training designed to maximize interoperability, the release said.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean to support freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

Earlier this month, the Nimitz joined the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group to conduct joint freedom of navigation exercises in the South China Sea.

China claims much of the South China Sea as its own territory, but the claim is contested by other countries in the region. The United States frequently challenges China's claims to the sea by conducting freedom of navigation exercises.

