US, N.Korea Not Rejecting Russia-China Plan for Korean Peninsula Peace- Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Russian-Chinese plan for peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula has not been rejected either by the United States or by North Korea, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Russian-Chinese plan of action on complex parallel solving of the Korean Peninsula problems has not been rejected either by Pyongyang or by Washington," Matsegora said.

The diplomat added that both the US and North Korea would like to focus on the aspects they see as the most pressing ones: on nuclear disarmament, and sanctions relief and security guarantees, respectively.

The plan of action, which Russia and China have presented to their foreign partners, envisions economical, political, military and humanitarian steps for settling the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.