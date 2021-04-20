US 'No Longer' Has Triad Nuclear Defense as Bombers Still Offline - STRATCOM Chief

The United States no longer has any "Triad' nuclear deterrent system with three separate air, ground and undersea-launched nuclear weapons as the air-launched bomber system has been inactive for 30 years since the end of the Cold War, Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Adm. Charles Richard said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States no longer has any "Triad' nuclear deterrent system with three separate air, ground and undersea-launched nuclear weapons as the air-launched bomber system has been inactive for 30 years since the end of the Cold War, Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Adm. Charles Richard said on Tuesday.

"We have a diad [two-part deterrent]," Richard told a hearing of the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "The bombers are not available to us. We took them off alert at the end of the Cold War."

Some 70 percent of all US nuclear strategic warheads were currently deployed on submarines and US nuclear bombers were not on alert and had not been so deployed in 30 years, Richard said.

The ground-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed at sites across the Western and Rocky Mountain US states were now 50 years old and even replacement switches for the system were no longer being manufactured and could not easily be replaced, Richard said.

There were risks in relying to an excessive degree only on the submarine-based leg of the triad, Richard added.