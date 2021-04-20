UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'No Longer' Has Triad Nuclear Defense As Bombers Still Offline - STRATCOM Chief

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:12 PM

US 'No Longer' Has Triad Nuclear Defense as Bombers Still Offline - STRATCOM Chief

The United States no longer has any "Triad' nuclear deterrent system with three separate air, ground and undersea-launched nuclear weapons as the air-launched bomber system has been inactive for 30 years since the end of the Cold War, Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Adm. Charles Richard said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States no longer has any "Triad' nuclear deterrent system with three separate air, ground and undersea-launched nuclear weapons as the air-launched bomber system has been inactive for 30 years since the end of the Cold War, Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Adm. Charles Richard said on Tuesday.

"We have a diad [two-part deterrent]," Richard told a hearing of the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "The bombers are not available to us. We took them off alert at the end of the Cold War."

Some 70 percent of all US nuclear strategic warheads were currently deployed on submarines and US nuclear bombers were not on alert and had not been so deployed in 30 years, Richard said.

The ground-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed at sites across the Western and Rocky Mountain US states were now 50 years old and even replacement switches for the system were no longer being manufactured and could not easily be replaced, Richard said.

There were risks in relying to an excessive degree only on the submarine-based leg of the triad, Richard added.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Nuclear Alert United States All

Recent Stories

England rugby chiefs back Jones after Six Nations ..

5 minutes ago

Investigative Measures On Case Related to Security ..

5 minutes ago

Over 200,000 People Return to Zimbabwe From States ..

9 minutes ago

Resolution presented by a private member in the Ho ..

9 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 24 hours

13 minutes ago

Big crowd and drone-delivered trophy kick off Chin ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.