WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States will no longer rely on the consent of the previous Afghan government to use military force in the country in light of changing circumstances following the US withdrawal and subsequent rise to power by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), the White House said on Wednesday.

"As a matter of international law, host nation consent provided a basis for counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan prior to the withdrawal of US forces," the White House said in a report on legal and policy frameworks for the use of US military force. "In light of changed circumstances associated with that withdrawal, the United States does not intend to rely on that previously provided consent.

"

Absent reliance on consent to use force in Afghanistan, the US has the inherent right to use necessary and proportionate force in self-defense to the extent Afghanistan is unwilling or unable to confront threats to the US emanating from its territory, the White House said.

There have been no changes to the domestic law basis for US counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan, the White House noted.

Following the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said that the US remains prepared to use force against terrorist threats in Afghanistan if necessary.