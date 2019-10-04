US Nominates Poland for Entry Into Visa Waiver Program - Trump

The United States has formally nominated Poland for entry into the visa waiver program, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday

"We will be giving a full visa waiver to Poland," Trump said.

The White house Press Secretary explained in a statement that following this formal nomination by the US State Department, the Department of Homeland Security will assess Poland's entry into the program.

"If Poland is designated as a Visa Waiver Program country, its nationals would be authorized for visa-free travel to the United States for business and tourism," the press secretary said.

Trump announced in September that the approved US visa waiver program for Poland was "in the works."

According to Trump, Washington is currently working on the technical details of the program for Poland. The US leader first announced his administration's intention to add Poland to the Visa Waiver Program in September 2018.

Citizens of countries within the program are allowed to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.