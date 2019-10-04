UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Nominates Poland For Entry Into Visa Waiver Program - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:07 PM

US Nominates Poland for Entry Into Visa Waiver Program - Trump

The United States has formally nominated Poland for entry into the visa waiver program, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The United States has formally nominated Poland for entry into the visa waiver program, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

"We will be giving a full visa waiver to Poland," Trump said.

The White house Press Secretary explained in a statement that following this formal nomination by the US State Department, the Department of Homeland Security will assess Poland's entry into the program.

"If Poland is designated as a Visa Waiver Program country, its nationals would be authorized for visa-free travel to the United States for business and tourism," the press secretary said.

Trump announced in September that the approved US visa waiver program for Poland was "in the works."

According to Trump, Washington is currently working on the technical details of the program for Poland. The US leader first announced his administration's intention to add Poland to the Visa Waiver Program in September 2018.

Citizens of countries within the program are allowed to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

Related Topics

Business Washington Trump Poland United States September Visa 2018

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority aquad demolishes ille ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar urges officials to ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Shia Leader Calls for Lawmakers' Strike Unti ..

4 minutes ago

FBR issues 'Sales Tax Order' regarding provision o ..

4 minutes ago

Osaka defeats Andreescu in China Open quarter-fina ..

8 minutes ago

Gazprom Can Start Nord Stream 2 Construction in De ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.