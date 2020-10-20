UrduPoint.com
US Nominates Trump Economic Adviser To Run OECD - State Dept.

Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:29 PM

The Trump administration has nominated a top White House economic adviser as the United States' candidate to be the next head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday

"The United States is pleased to nominate Christopher Liddell as the US candidate for the position of Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development," Ortagus said.

A native of New Zealand, Liddell is currently Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination at the White House, Ortagus noted.

"Before his government service, Mr. Liddell served as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of General Motors, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of microsoft Corporation, and Chief Financial Officer of International Paper," the statement said.

Ortagus described the OECD as a "uniquely valuable forum" where the United States worked with the other advanced free market democracies to develop best practices and standards to enhance growth and create jobs.

